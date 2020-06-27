Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 27, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 27, 2020

Gecko is a 2-year old, neutered, 95 pound pit bull mix. He doesn't like busy loud households and cats.
Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

CEDRIC, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray tabby, neutered male

FAYE, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, calico, spayed female

GYPSY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male

JANICE, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

LEONARD, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, gray and gray tab, neutered male

ROSIE, 11 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

SHEBA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, brown tabby, spayed female

SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, domestic longhair, white, neutered male

WILLOW, 12 years, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

BESSIE, 4 years, English foxhound mix, red and white, spayed female

BLUEBEARD, 2 years, German shepherd mix, tan and black, neutered male

DILL, 1 year, Dachshund mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

HONEY, 2 years, black mouth cur and Brittany mix, tan and white, spayed female

