Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 27, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
CEDRIC, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray tabby, neutered male
FAYE, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, calico, spayed female
GYPSY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
JANICE, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
LEONARD, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, gray and gray tab, neutered male
ROSIE, 11 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
SHEBA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, brown tabby, spayed female
SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, domestic longhair, white, neutered male
WILLOW, 12 years, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
BESSIE, 4 years, English foxhound mix, red and white, spayed female
BLUEBEARD, 2 years, German shepherd mix, tan and black, neutered male
DILL, 1 year, Dachshund mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
HONEY, 2 years, black mouth cur and Brittany mix, tan and white, spayed female
