 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 4 | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 4

Staff report
  

Shadow is a 7-year-old domestic longhair cat. She is fairly particular about a clean litterbox — if you don't clean it daily she will find somewhere else to go. Otherwise she is very vocal, loves other pets and enjoys snuggling with people.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Amora, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Amos, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Clowie, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

Gidget, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Juniper, 8 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male

Pigeon, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Sesame, 5 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

Shadow, 10 years, domestic longhair, gray, spayed female

Triscuit, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Dogs

April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Fig, 5 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and brown, spayed female

Handsome, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, black smoke, neutered male

Jimmy, 8 years, rough collie and German shepherd mix, tan and blonde, neutered male

Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female

Koda, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male

Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female

Nani, 4 years, great Dane mix, blue merle and tricolor, spayed female

Nova, 3 years, Australian cattle dog mix, white, neutered male

Piper, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan, spayed female

Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue merle and white, neutered male

Ralphie, 4 years, shih tzu mix, tan, neutered male

Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Suede, 7 months, Australian kelpie mix, brown, neutered male

Sugar, 4 years, pit bull terrier mix, white, spayed female

Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male

Rats

Biggie, 8 months, rat, black and white, unaltered male

Tupac, 8 months, rat, brown, unaltered male

Hamster

Seabiscuit, no age, hamster, brown, unknown gender

