Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 4
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
Amora, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Amos, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male
Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Clowie, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
Gidget, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
Juniper, 8 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male
Pigeon, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Sesame, 5 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Shadow, 10 years, domestic longhair, gray, spayed female
Triscuit, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Dogs
April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female
Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
Fig, 5 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and brown, spayed female
Handsome, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, black smoke, neutered male
Jimmy, 8 years, rough collie and German shepherd mix, tan and blonde, neutered male
Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female
Koda, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male
Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female
Nani, 4 years, great Dane mix, blue merle and tricolor, spayed female
Nova, 3 years, Australian cattle dog mix, white, neutered male
Piper, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan, spayed female
Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue merle and white, neutered male
Ralphie, 4 years, shih tzu mix, tan, neutered male
Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
Suede, 7 months, Australian kelpie mix, brown, neutered male
Sugar, 4 years, pit bull terrier mix, white, spayed female
Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male
Rats
Biggie, 8 months, rat, black and white, unaltered male
Tupac, 8 months, rat, brown, unaltered male
Hamster
Seabiscuit, no age, hamster, brown, unknown gender
