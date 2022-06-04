Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 5
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Annie, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- April, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Bagel, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Bellini, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Belvedere, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Buttercup, 4 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, spayed female
- Griffin, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Littlebit, 1 year and 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
- Manny, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- May, 1 year and 1 month, domestic shorthair, tabby-calico, spayed female
- Pretty Face, 1 year and 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortie, spayed female
- Reid, 4 years, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male
- Sally Barber, 1 year and 2 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Smokey, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
- Teak, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Tigger, 5 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- Zelda, 1 year and 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Dogs
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Boomer, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, tan and white, neutered male
- Daisy Mae, 3 years, beagle and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- Dove, 4 years, Great Pyrenees and Akbash mix, white, spayed female
- Evan, 11 months, German shepherd dog mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Fauna, 3 years, Siberian husky and Rottweiler mix, brown and black, spayed female
- Freya, 6 years, black and tan coonound and Rottweiler mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Harley, 4 years, bloodhound mix, tricolor, neutered male
- Indy, 11 months, Australian cattle dog mix, chocolate and tan, spayed female
- Jovie, 2 years, Labrador retriever mix, brindle, spayed female
- Lola, 1 year and 5 months, Akita mix, black and white, spayed female
- Reggie, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, tan, neutered male
- Winston, 7 years, Labrador retriever and beagle mix, black, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- Cedar, 4 days, Guinea pig, tricolor, unknown gender
- Eva, 8 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
- Juniper, 4 days, Guinea pig, tricolor, unknown gender
- Kale, 10 months, guinea pig, red and white, neutered male
- Pinon, 4 days, Guinea pig, tricolor, unknown gender
- Sage, 4 days, Guinea pig, tricolor, unknown gender
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Local