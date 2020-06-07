Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 7, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 7, 2020

Diego is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix. He was brought to a shelter in Texas because his owner got sick.
Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

JOMAMA, 9 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

MILLIE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MITZIE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female

WILLOW, 2 years, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female

Dogs

CHEVY, 10 months, Carolina dog mix, blonde and white, spayed female

DIEGO, 7 months, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tricolor, neutered male

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

MARS, 1 year, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

ZEUS, 10 months, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, black, neutered male

