Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 7, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
JOMAMA, 9 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
MILLIE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
Support Local Journalism
MITZIE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female
WILLOW, 2 years, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female
Dogs
CHEVY, 10 months, Carolina dog mix, blonde and white, spayed female
DIEGO, 7 months, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tricolor, neutered male
GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
MARS, 1 year, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
ZEUS, 10 months, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, black, neutered male
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User