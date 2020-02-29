Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 1, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Cats
ASHTON, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CLARA BOW, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
DUANE ALLMAN, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
GREG ALLMAN, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
HAGRID, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, unaltered male
HARRY, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, unaltered male
HERMIONE, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female
JINGLES, 4 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
JOAN JETT, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
KRIS, 4 years, domestic Llonghair, black and white, spayed female
MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MINERVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, unaltered female
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NEVILLE, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair black and white, unaltered male
NIJA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
NUTMEG, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, tortie, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
RON, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white, unaltered male
STERLING, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabbu, spayed female
Dogs
BETTY, 3 years, Siberian husky and German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female
CONFETTI, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and white, spayed female
DINO, 2 years, mastiff and German shepherdmix, black, neutered male
DOJO, 5 years, English pointer and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
GENTRY, 3 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan, neutered male
HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female
LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male
LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
NYSNO, 3 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
QUINBY, 4 months, black mouth cur mix, brindle, spayed female
Guinea pigs
CHANEL, no age, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male
GIZMO, no age, Guinea pig, brown and white, unknown gender
PIKACHU, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unknown gender
PRADA, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
