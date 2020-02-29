Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 1, 2020 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 1, 2020

News | February 29, 2020

Sterling is a 10-month old, neutered orange tabby.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Cats

ASHTON, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CLARA BOW, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

DUANE ALLMAN, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

GREG ALLMAN, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

HAGRID, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, unaltered male

HARRY, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, unaltered male

HERMIONE, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female

JINGLES, 4 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

JOAN JETT, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

KRIS, 4 years, domestic Llonghair, black and white, spayed female

MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MINERVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, unaltered female

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NEVILLE, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair black and white, unaltered male

NIJA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

NUTMEG, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, tortie, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

RON, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white, unaltered male

STERLING, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabbu, spayed female

Dogs

BETTY, 3 years, Siberian husky and German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female

CONFETTI, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and white, spayed female

DINO, 2 years, mastiff and German shepherdmix, black, neutered male

DOJO, 5 years, English pointer and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male

GENTRY, 3 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan, neutered male

HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female

LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male

LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female

NYSNO, 3 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male

QUINBY, 4 months, black mouth cur mix, brindle, spayed female

Guinea pigs

CHANEL, no age, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male

GIZMO, no age, Guinea pig, brown and white, unknown gender

PIKACHU, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unknown gender

PRADA, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

