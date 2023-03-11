 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 12￼ | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 12￼

Staff report
  

Smokey is a 10-year-old, neutered male, gray tabby cat. He's at the Summit County animal shelter with his two besties Peaches and Gracie. He lost all his teeth to stomatitis a few years ago, but doesn’t let that stop him from eating wet or dry food.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female

Caesar, 10 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, neutered male

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortie, spayed female

Eclipse, 1 year, 1 month, Siamese, flame point, neutered male

Gidget, 1 year, 3 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Gracie, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

Kane, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, apricot, neutered male

Maggie, 1 year, 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

Peaches, 10 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

Smokey, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Smudge, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

Turtle, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Walter, 1 year, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Dogs

April, 5 years, smooth collie mix, white and black, spayed female

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese sharpei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Brennan, 1 year, 8 months, Siberian husky, white and black, neutered male

Buddha, 1 year, 3 months, boxer and Australian cattle dog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

Charlie, 2 years, American bulldog and boxer mix, brindle, neutered male

Clover, 6 months, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan, spayed female

Dale, 1 year, 8 months, Siberian husky, white and black, neutered male

Dante, 2 years, Alaskan malamute and American Staffordshire terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male

Eve, 7 years, mastiff mix, brindle, spayed female

Shamrock, 9 weeks, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male

Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Ty, 2 years, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male

Vin, 1 year, 1 month, smooth collie and doberman pinscher mix, black and white, spayed female

Guinea pigs

Frank, 1 year 1 month, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Fred, 1 year 1 month, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

Mayo, 2 weeks, Guinea pig, white, unknown gender

Patty, 2 years, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female

Pepper Jack, 2 weeks, Guinea pig, calico, unknown gender

Rancho, 2 weeks, Guinea pig, white, unknown gender

Tomato, 2 weeks, Guinea pig, red and white, unknown gender

