Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 22, 2020

News News | March 21, 2020

Tara is a 4-year-old female pit bull mix
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Cats

ASHTON, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

ASPARAGUS, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, unaltered male

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CLARA BOW, 7 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

JENNYANYDOTS, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, unaltered female

JINGLES, 4 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MINERVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

MR MISTOFFELEES, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, unaltered male

MUNGOJERRIE, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female

NIJA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

RUM TUM TUGGER, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, unaltered male

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray white tabby, spayed female

WINK, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, unaltered female

Dogs

BELLA, 8 months, pit bull terrier, brown and white, spayed female

CHAPO, 1 year, bull terrier, black, neutered male

HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female

LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male

LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female

PICARD, 1 year, pit bull terrier and beagle mix, black and white, neutered male

REMINGTON, 1 year, Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, white and black, neutered male

RILEY, 1 year, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male

RUDY, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Carolina dog mix, brown and black, neutered male

TARA, 4 years, pit bull terrier, chocolate and white, spayed female

TURTLE, 1 year, black mouth vur mix, tan and black, neutered male

Guinea Pigs

GIZMO, no age, Guinea pig, brown and white, unknown gender

PIKACHU, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unknown gender

