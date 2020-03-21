Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 22, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
ASHTON, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
ASPARAGUS, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, unaltered male
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CLARA BOW, 7 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
JENNYANYDOTS, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, unaltered female
JINGLES, 4 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MINERVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
MR MISTOFFELEES, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, unaltered male
MUNGOJERRIE, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female
NIJA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
RUM TUM TUGGER, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, unaltered male
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray white tabby, spayed female
WINK, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, unaltered female
Dogs
BELLA, 8 months, pit bull terrier, brown and white, spayed female
CHAPO, 1 year, bull terrier, black, neutered male
HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female
LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male
LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
PICARD, 1 year, pit bull terrier and beagle mix, black and white, neutered male
REMINGTON, 1 year, Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, white and black, neutered male
RILEY, 1 year, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
RUDY, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Carolina dog mix, brown and black, neutered male
TARA, 4 years, pit bull terrier, chocolate and white, spayed female
TURTLE, 1 year, black mouth vur mix, tan and black, neutered male
Guinea Pigs
GIZMO, no age, Guinea pig, brown and white, unknown gender
PIKACHU, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unknown gender
