Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 26
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female
Aspen, 7 months, domestic shorthair, orange, neutered male
Bridger, 6 years, domestic longhair, buff, neutered male
Caesar, 10 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, neutered male
Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Clancy, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
Gidget, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
Gracie, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Hudson, 6 years, domestic longhair, black and white, neutered male
Peaches, 10 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
Smokey, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Smudge, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
Target, 8 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Turtle, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Willow, 7 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
Dogs
April, 5 years, smooth-haired collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female
Benji, 5 years, rat terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
Bubba, 10 months, Scottish deerhound mix, brindle and white, neutered male
Dante, 2 years, Alaskan malamute and American Staffordshire terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
Doll, 2 years, pit bull terrier and English bulldog mix, white and brindle, spayed female
Emerald, 7 years, Labrador retriever and boxer mix, black and white, neutered male
Eve, 7 years, mastiff mix, brindle, spayed female
Ghost, 7 years, Alaskan malamute, white, neutered male
Jackson, 1 year, Entlebucher mountain dog mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
Josh, 4 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
Paige, 1 year 11 months, Belgian malinois mix, tan and black, spayed female
Pistachio, 3 years, great dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male
Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
Ty, 2 years, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male
Guinea pig
Frank, 1 year 1 month, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
Fred, 1 year 1 month, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male
Mayo, 4 weeks, Guinea pig, white, unaltered female
Patty, 2 years, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
Pepper jack, 4 weeks, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
Rancho, 4 weeks, Guinea pig, white, unaltered female
Tomato, 4 weeks, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered female
