Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 27
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Belvedere, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Emmy Lou, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Griffin, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Jade, 8 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- James Dean, 5 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Jessie Lee, 5 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Kenji, 4 months, domestic shorthair, white and gray tab, neutered male
- Reid, 4 years, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male
- Smokey, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
Dogs
- Addie, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
- Domino, 8 months, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, white and black, neutered male
- Flora, 2 years, pit bull terrier, tan, spayed female
- Freya, 6 years, black and tan coonound and rottweiler mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Indy, 8 months, Australian cattle dog mix, chocolate and tan, spayed female
- Lola, 1 year 2 months, border collie and German shepherd dog mix, black and white, spayed female
- Owen, 4 years, Labrador retriever, chocolate, neutered male
- Shelby, 6 months, border terrier and Welsh corgi – Pembroke mix, tan and black, spayed female
- Stanley, 6 months, border terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
- Tesla, 1 year 7 months, Labrador retriever, chocolate, spayed female
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User