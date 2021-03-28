Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 28, 2021
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Dogs
- BOOMER, 7 years, dachshund, black and tan, neutered male
- DAKOTA, 1 year, coonhound, black and tan, neutered male
- GRANT, 2 years, mastiff mix, tan and white, neutered male
- HENNA, 2 years, American Staffordshire terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
- HURRICANE, 1 year, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- MAX, 4 years, Great Dane and German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
- NIKO, 7 months, Doberman pinscher mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
- PEYTON, 4 years, mastiff, brindle and white, spayed female
- RILEY, 1 year, Anatolian shepherd mix, tan and white, neutered male
- SHELTON, 1 year 1 month, American foxhound mix, white and tan, neutered male
- SIERRA, 1 year 8 months, Labrador retriever mix, black, spayed female
- SYDNEY, 5 years, black mouth cur and Chinese shar-pei mix, brown, spayed female
Cats
- ARCHIE, 1 year 7 months, domestic short-hair, orange and white, neutered male
- BELLE STAR, 1 year 5 months, domestic short-hair, brown and white, spayed female
- BRISTOL, 1 year, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- BUTCH CASSIDY, 1 year, domestic long-hair, brown, neutered male
- COCO, 2 years, domestic short-hair, chocolate, spayed female
- DELORIS, 1 year, domestic long-hair, calico, spayed female
- FLORIS, 1 year, domestic short-hair, brown tabby and tortoiseshell, spayed female
- FREIDA, 1 year, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
- HARPER, 9 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
- MORRIS, 6 years, domestic short-hair, orange tabby, neutered male
- NORRIS, 2 years, Russian blue, gray, neutered male
- RAYNE, 9 months, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
- WILLY, 6 years, domestic short-hair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
