Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 29, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CLARA BOW, 7 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
JENNYANYDOTS, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MINERVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
NIJA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
Dogs
BELLA, 8 months, pit bull terrier, brown and white, spayed female
BENTLEY, no age, pit bull terrier and Weimaraner mix, silver, unaltered male
CHAPO, 1 year, bull terrier, black, neutered male
HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female
LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
RUDY, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Carolina dog mix, brown and black, neutered male
TARA, 4 years, pit bull terrier, chocolate and white, spayed female
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.