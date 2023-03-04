 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 5 | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 5

Staff report
  

McFlurry is a 5-month old, spayed female Dutch shepherd mix. She was found in Silverthorne at the beginning of the year with a badly broken left humerus. Her leg has healed well and she am almost ready to be adopted.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female

Beck, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Caesar, 10 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, neutered male

Chupacabra, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Gidget, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Gracie, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

Kane, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, apricot, neutered male

Maggie, 1 year 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

Mango, 4 years, domestic shorthair, flame point, neutered male

Peaches, 10 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

Sinatra, 3 years, domestic longhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

Smokey, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Smudge, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

Turtle, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Walter, 1 year 10 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Dogs

Albert, 6 months, beagle and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

April, 5 years, smooth collie mix, white and black, spayed female

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese sharpei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Brennan, 1 year 8 months, Siberian husky, white and black, neutered male

Buddha, 1 year 3 months, boxer and Australian cattle dog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

Dale, 1 year 8 months, Siberian husky, white and black, neutered male

Dante, 2 years, Alaskan malamute and American Staffordshire terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male

Evan, 1 year 8 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male

McFlurry, 4 months, Dutch shepherd mix, black and brindle, spayed female

Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Ty, 2 years, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male

Vin, 1 year 1 month, smooth collie and doberman pinscher mix, black and white, spayed female

Guinea pigs

Frank, 1 year 1 month, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Fred, 1 year 1 month, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

Mayo, 1 weeks, Guinea pig, white, unknown gender

Patty, 2 years, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female

Pepper jack, 1 weeks, Guinea pig, calico, unknown gender

Rancho, 1 weeks, guinea pig, white, unknown gender

Tomato, 1 weeks, guinea pig, red and white, unknown gender

