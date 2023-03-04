Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 5
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female
Beck, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
Caesar, 10 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, neutered male
Chupacabra, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Gidget, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
Gracie, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Kane, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, apricot, neutered male
Maggie, 1 year 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
Mango, 4 years, domestic shorthair, flame point, neutered male
Peaches, 10 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
Sinatra, 3 years, domestic longhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
Smokey, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Smudge, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
Turtle, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Walter, 1 year 10 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
Albert, 6 months, beagle and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
April, 5 years, smooth collie mix, white and black, spayed female
Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese sharpei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
Brennan, 1 year 8 months, Siberian husky, white and black, neutered male
Buddha, 1 year 3 months, boxer and Australian cattle dog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
Dale, 1 year 8 months, Siberian husky, white and black, neutered male
Dante, 2 years, Alaskan malamute and American Staffordshire terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
Evan, 1 year 8 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male
McFlurry, 4 months, Dutch shepherd mix, black and brindle, spayed female
Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
Ty, 2 years, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male
Vin, 1 year 1 month, smooth collie and doberman pinscher mix, black and white, spayed female
Guinea pigs
Frank, 1 year 1 month, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
Fred, 1 year 1 month, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male
Mayo, 1 weeks, Guinea pig, white, unknown gender
Patty, 2 years, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
Pepper jack, 1 weeks, Guinea pig, calico, unknown gender
Rancho, 1 weeks, guinea pig, white, unknown gender
Tomato, 1 weeks, guinea pig, red and white, unknown gender
