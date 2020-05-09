Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 10, 2020

Lilah (left) and Lainie are 2-year-old female domestic shorthair cats who have really bonded with each other, they can be adopted either separately or as a pair.

Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: In compliance with the public health order issued by the Summit County Board of County Commissioners that Summit County minimize social contact, the Animal Shelter will be providing modified service until further notice. The shelter facility will be closed to the general walk in public and volunteers.

Cats

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

JACK, 2 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

LAINIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, buff and white, spayed female

LILAH, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

RALPHY, 2 years, domestic shorthair, cream tabby, neutered male

WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male

Dogs

ELSA, 5 months, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

MAVERICK, 7 years, Alaskan malamute and Siberian husky mix, tan and black, neutered male

PEARL, 15 weeks, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, black and tan, spayed female

SUGAR, 1 year, Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, white and tricolor, spayed female

TONY, 1 year, pit bull terrier mix, white and brown, neutered male