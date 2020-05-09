Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 10, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: In compliance with the public health order issued by the Summit County Board of County Commissioners that Summit County minimize social contact, the Animal Shelter will be providing modified service until further notice. The shelter facility will be closed to the general walk in public and volunteers.
Cats
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
JACK, 2 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
LAINIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, buff and white, spayed female
LILAH, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
RALPHY, 2 years, domestic shorthair, cream tabby, neutered male
WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male
Dogs
ELSA, 5 months, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
MAVERICK, 7 years, Alaskan malamute and Siberian husky mix, tan and black, neutered male
PEARL, 15 weeks, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, black and tan, spayed female
SUGAR, 1 year, Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, white and tricolor, spayed female
TONY, 1 year, pit bull terrier mix, white and brown, neutered male
