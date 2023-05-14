 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 14 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 14

News News |

Staff report
  

Rufin is a 5-year-old German Shepherd mix. He was transported to Summit County from the Ute Mountain Reservation in southwest Colorado.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Amos, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male

Caesar, 10 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, neutered male

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Clowie, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

Gidget, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Juniper, 7 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Marmalade, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male

Pigeon, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Sesame, 5 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

Thumper, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Trey, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male

Dogs

Achilles, 1 year 1 month, Siberian husky, gray and white, neutered male

April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female

Bamboo, 14 weeks, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Champ, 2 years, great pyrenees and Australian shepherd mix, white, neutered male

Fern, 14 weeks, border collie mix, white and tricolor, spayed female

Fig, 14 weeks, border collie mix, brown and white, spayed female

Jess, 8 weeks, Australian shepherd and Bernese mountain dog mix, brown and tan, neutered male

Jimmy, no age, rough collie and German shepherd mix, tan and blonde, neutered male

Jojo, 10 years, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female

Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female

Kira, 4 years, Siberian husky mix, black and white, spayed female

Lalo, 6 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male

Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female

Opie, 1 year 7 months, great Dane and great Pyrenees mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Orchid, 14 weeks, border collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female

Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male

Rufin, 9 months, rough collie and German Shepherd mix, red, neutered male

Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male

Timmer, 8 weeks, Australian shepherd and Bernese mountain dog mix, tan and white, neutered male

Guinea pigs

Frank, 1 year 3 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Fred, 1 year 3 months, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

 