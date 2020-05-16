Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 17, 2020

Balto is a 4-year-old neutered male rottweiler and Catahoula leopard hound mix.

Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: In compliance with the public health order issued by the Summit County Board of County Commissioners that Summit County minimize social contact, the Animal Shelter will be providing modified service until further notice. The shelter facility will be closed to the general walk in public and volunteers.

Cats

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

LAINIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, buff and white, spayed female

Dogs

BALTO, 6 years, rottweiler and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue merle and tan, neutered male

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

MAVERICK, 7 years, Alaskan malamute and Siberian husky mix, tan and black, neutered male