Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 23
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Dogs
- BILLY, 1 year, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male
- CHIPPER, 1 year, border collie mix, tricolor, neutered male
- COSMO, 7 months, border collie and Jack Russell terrier mix, white and black, neutered male
- GRANT, 2 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, neutered male
- HANK, 4 years, border collie and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
- HURRICANE, 1 year 2 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- JESSE, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and brown, neutered male
- LILY, 10 months, Siberian husky and German shepherd mix, white, spayed female
- MAX, 2 years, Great Dane and German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
- OAKLEY, 1 year 6 months, Doberman pinscher and American Staffordshire terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male
- PEYTON, 4 years, mastiff, brindle and white, spayed female
- ROCKY, 15 weeks, pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, neutered male
- SPOT, 2 years, pit bull terrier and basset hound mix, white, neutered male
- TORPEDO, 3 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
- WALTER, 1 year 6 months, Korean Jindo mix, tan, neutered male
Cats
- CALLIQUE, 2 years, domestic long-hair, black, spayed female
- COCO, 2 years, domestic short-hair, chocolate, spayed female
- FLUFF, 13 weeks, domestic long-hair, black, neutered male
- HARPER, 9 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
- MANGO, 10 years, domestic short-hair mix, brown tabby and white, neutered male
