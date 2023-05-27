Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 28
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
Amos, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male
Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Clowie, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
Gidget, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
Juniper, 7 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Larsen, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray tabby, neutered male
Lois Lainey, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
Marmalade, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male
Pigeon, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Sesame, 5 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Thumper, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Trey, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male
Triscuit, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Dogs
April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female
Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
Jimmy, 8 years, rough collie and German shepherd mix, tan and blonde, neutered male
Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female
Lalo, 6 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female
Opie, 1 year 7 months, great Dane and great Pyrenees mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue merle and white, neutered male
Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male
Hamster
Seabiscuit, no age, hamster, brown, unknown gender
Rats
Biggie, 7 months, rat, black and white, unaltered male
Tupac, 7 months, rat, brown, unaltered male
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.