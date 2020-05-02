Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 3, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 3, 2020

Catalonia is a 8-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She and her companion Bunny get along well with other cats, dogs and children. They are not a bonded pair and can go home separately with a small fee of $90. They would love to live out their golden years in a nice, loving home.
Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: In compliance with the public health order issued by the Summit County Board of County Commissioners that Summit County minimize social contact, the Animal Shelter will be providing modified service until further notice. The shelter facility will be closed to the general walk in public and volunteers.

Cats

ANDY, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

CALLIE, 6 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

DUNCAN, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

JACK, 2 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

LAINIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, buff and white, spayed female

LILAH, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

RALPHY, 2 years, domestic shorthair, cream tabby, neutered male

WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male

Dogs

MAVERICK, 7 years, Alaskan malamute and Siberian musky mix, tan and black, neutered male

RETT, 7 years, Alaskan malamute and Siberian husky mix, brown and gray, neutered male

SIMON, 1 year 10 months, Australian shepherd, brown and white, neutered male

