Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 3, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: In compliance with the public health order issued by the Summit County Board of County Commissioners that Summit County minimize social contact, the Animal Shelter will be providing modified service until further notice. The shelter facility will be closed to the general walk in public and volunteers.
Cats
ANDY, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
CALLIE, 6 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
DUNCAN, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
JACK, 2 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
LAINIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, buff and white, spayed female
LILAH, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
RALPHY, 2 years, domestic shorthair, cream tabby, neutered male
WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male
Dogs
MAVERICK, 7 years, Alaskan malamute and Siberian musky mix, tan and black, neutered male
RETT, 7 years, Alaskan malamute and Siberian husky mix, brown and gray, neutered male
SIMON, 1 year 10 months, Australian shepherd, brown and white, neutered male
