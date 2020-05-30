Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 31, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 31, 2020

Gecko is a 2-year-old male Pit Bull mix . He would be best as the only dog in the home because he can be reactive towards other dogs and cats. He is pretty active but, would probably become a lot more active when he loses some more weight.
Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cat

LAINIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, buff and white, spayed female

Dogs

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

MARKY, no age, black mouth cur mix, brown and white, unknown gender

MAVERICK, 7 years, Alaskan malamute and Siberian husky mix, tan and black, neutered male

