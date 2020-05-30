Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 31, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cat
LAINIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, buff and white, spayed female
Dogs
GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
MARKY, no age, black mouth cur mix, brown and white, unknown gender
MAVERICK, 7 years, Alaskan malamute and Siberian husky mix, tan and black, neutered male
