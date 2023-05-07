 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 7 | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 7

Staff report
  

Amos is a 1-year-old neutered male who was picked up as a stray. He's loving, affectionate and gets along with other cats.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Amos, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male

Blue, 5 years, russian blue, gray, neutered male

Caesar, 10 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, neutered male

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Clowie, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

Ember, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

Gidget, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Gt, 8 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Juniper, 7 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Marmalade, 5 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male

Pigeon, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Sesame, 5 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

Thumper, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Trey, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male

Dogs

Achilles, 1 year 1 month, Siberian husky, gray and white, neutered male

April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female

Bamboo, 13 weeks, beagle mix, white and black, neutered male

Begonia, 13 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese sharpei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Champ, 2 years, great Pyrenees and Australian shepherd mix, white, neutered male

Fern, 13 weeks, border collie mix, white and tricolor, spayed female

Fig, 13 weeks, border collie mix, brown and white, spayed female

Gardenia, 13 weeks, border collie mix, white and black, spayed female

Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female

Kira, 4 years, Siberian husky mix, black and white, spayed female

Lalo, 6 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male

Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female

Opie, 1 year 7 months, great Dane and great Pyrenees mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Orchid, 13 weeks, border collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female

Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male

Rufin, 3 years, rough collie and German shepherd mix, red, neutered male

Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Yoshi, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male

Guinea pigs

Frank, 1 year 3 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Fred, 1 year 3 months, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

