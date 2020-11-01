Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 1, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
ANNABELL, 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
ARGENT, 12 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black smoke, unaltered female
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BIRDIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
BOOTS, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CYAN, no age, domestic mediumhair, orange, spayed female
ENDORA, 8 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
FLUFFY, 2 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female
HAMISH, no age, domestic mediumhair, seal point, neutered male
LORELEI, 3 years, Siamese, blue point, spayed female
MOOSEY, no age, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
NAVEL, no age, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
PENNYWISE, no age, domestic shorthair, gray and dilute calico tabby, spayed female
SIGMA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
SUKI, no age, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
SWEETIE, no age, domestic mediumhair, cream and brown, spayed female
TOBY, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
VENUS, 6 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
ZUMA, no age, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
Dogs
CHIPZ, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle, neutered male
DUECE, 5 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and white, unknown gender
ERNEST, no age, Australian cattle dog, brown merle and white, neutered male
FLASH, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male
LUCAS, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male
MARY, 8 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
OCTAVIA, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brown and white, spayed female
RENI, 1 year 1 month, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, spayed female
STANLEY, 1 year, black mouth cur mix, red and black, neutered male