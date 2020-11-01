Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 1, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
Birdie was brought to the shelter with her young babies. Now that she's done being a mom, she's ready for a loving home of her own.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Cats

ANNABELL, 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

ARGENT, 12 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black smoke, unaltered female

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BIRDIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

BOOTS, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CYAN, no age, domestic mediumhair, orange, spayed female

ENDORA, 8 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

FLUFFY, 2 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female

HAMISH, no age, domestic mediumhair, seal point, neutered male

LORELEI, 3 years, Siamese, blue point, spayed female

MOOSEY, no age, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

NAVEL, no age, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

PENNYWISE, no age, domestic shorthair, gray and dilute calico tabby, spayed female

SIGMA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

SUKI, no age, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

SWEETIE, no age, domestic mediumhair, cream and brown, spayed female

TOBY, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

VENUS, 6 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

ZUMA, no age, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

Lucas is a 4-year-old, neutered, pit bull mix. He is reported to be good with other dogs, but shouldn’t live with a cat — they’re just too fun to chase.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Dogs

CHIPZ, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle, neutered male

DUECE, 5 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and white, unknown gender

ERNEST, no age, Australian cattle dog, brown merle and white, neutered male

FLASH, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male

LUCAS, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male

MARY, 8 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

OCTAVIA, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brown and white, spayed female

RENI, 1 year 1 month, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, spayed female

STANLEY, 1 year, black mouth cur mix, red and black, neutered male

