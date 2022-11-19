Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 20
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats:
- Beau, 12 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- Bianca, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Bruce, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange, neutered male
- Ceedee, 1 year, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and tabby calico, neutered male
- Emmu, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
- Fanta, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, spayed female
- Gemma, 6 days, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- Graupel, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
- Kevin, 6 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
- Koji, 1 year, domestic shorthair, white and brown tabby, neutered male
- Maggie, 1 year and 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- McGreggor, 7 years, Maine coon, black, neutered male
- Meenie, 7 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- Morticia, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Mouse, 5 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- Nolan, 6 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Oakley, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Otis, 1 year and 9 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male
- Ridge, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange, neutered male
- Rita, 1 year and 3 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
- Sanza, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Snowmass, 5 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Snowsquall, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
- Sylvester, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange, neutered male
- Synda, 4 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- Tish, 13 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Twitch, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- Walter, 1 year and 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Wrangler, 9 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- Bella, 3 years, treeing walker coonhound and Labrador retriever mix, white and black, spayed female
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Daisy Mae, 4 years, beagle and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- Eli, 8 months, Siberian husky mix, white and tan, neutered male
- Ember, 5 years, border collie and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, black, spayed female
- Evan, 1 year and 4 months, German shepherd dog and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Frank, 3 years, beagle mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Kira, 1 year and 11 months, Alaskan husky mix, black and white, spayed female
- Lancelot, 1 year and 1 month, boxer, brindle and white, neutered male
- Lilo, 4 years, German shepherd dog mix, black and tan, spayed female
- Lola, 1 year and 10 months, Great Dane and bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- Paige, 1 year and 7 months, Belgian malinois mix, tan and black, spayed female
- Pepper, 4 years, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female
- Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
- Ty, 1 year and 8 months, German shepherd dog, tan and black, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- Alfonso, age unknown, calico, unaltered male
- Chicken Nugget, 2 years, red, unaltered male
- Ferrari, 2 years, brown and white, unaltered male
