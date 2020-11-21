Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 22, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

News News |

Steven Josephson
  

Stanley is a 1-year-old male, black mouth cur mix. He was transferred from New Mexico and is now here and enjoys playing in the snow.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Sigma is a 3-year-old neutered male. He's a bit timid as he adjusts to new surroundings but still enjoys affection.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Cats

BOOTS, 3 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male

CHASE, 6 months, domestic short-hair, gray tiger, neutered male

CYAN, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, orange, spayed female

FLUFFY, 2 years, domestic long-hair, black, spayed female

HOUDINI, 6 months, Maine coon, brown tabby, neutered male

NAVEL, 5 months, domestic short-hair, orange tabby, neutered male

PATCHES, 1 year, domestic short-hair, dilute calico tabby, spayed female

ROCKY, 6 months, domestic short-hair, brown and orange tabby, neutered male

SIGMA, 3 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

SPITZ, 6 months, Maine coon, brown and orange tabby, neutered male

SWEETIE, 9 years, domestic medium-hair, cream and brown, spayed female

TOBY, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, neutered male

Dogs

AXEL, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, black, neutered male

CLEO, 3 years, Chinese shar-pei and Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, spayed female

FLASH, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male

HOLLY, 2 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female

JACK, 1 year 5 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male

LUCAS, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male

MAX, 3 years, German shepherd and shiba inu mix, brown and tan, neutered male

STANLEY, 1 year 1 month, black mouth cur mix, red and black, neutered male

Guinea pigs

MARSHMELLOW, 11 months, Guinea pig, white and orange, unaltered female

MOCHA, 11 months, Guinea pig, brown, unaltered female

TOMMY, 1 year, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered male

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more