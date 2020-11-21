Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 22, 2020
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 22, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
BOOTS, 3 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male
CHASE, 6 months, domestic short-hair, gray tiger, neutered male
CYAN, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, orange, spayed female
FLUFFY, 2 years, domestic long-hair, black, spayed female
HOUDINI, 6 months, Maine coon, brown tabby, neutered male
NAVEL, 5 months, domestic short-hair, orange tabby, neutered male
PATCHES, 1 year, domestic short-hair, dilute calico tabby, spayed female
ROCKY, 6 months, domestic short-hair, brown and orange tabby, neutered male
SIGMA, 3 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
SPITZ, 6 months, Maine coon, brown and orange tabby, neutered male
SWEETIE, 9 years, domestic medium-hair, cream and brown, spayed female
TOBY, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, neutered male
Dogs
AXEL, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, black, neutered male
CLEO, 3 years, Chinese shar-pei and Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, spayed female
FLASH, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male
HOLLY, 2 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
JACK, 1 year 5 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male
LUCAS, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male
MAX, 3 years, German shepherd and shiba inu mix, brown and tan, neutered male
STANLEY, 1 year 1 month, black mouth cur mix, red and black, neutered male
Guinea pigs
MARSHMELLOW, 11 months, Guinea pig, white and orange, unaltered female
MOCHA, 11 months, Guinea pig, brown, unaltered female
TOMMY, 1 year, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered male
