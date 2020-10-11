Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 11, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BIRDIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
GEMINI, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, neutered male
SIGMA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
BO, 5 years, pit bull terrier, silver, neutered male
COWBOY, 1 year, pointer and pit bull terrier mix, tan and brown, neutered male
JACK, 1 year 4 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male
MARY, 8 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
PEANUT, 2 years, German shepherd mix, black and white, neutered male
RENI, 1 year 1 month, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, spayed female
SARAH, 8 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
TILLY, 6 months, Pit bull terrier, black and white, spayed female
WILLOW, 2 years, Australian cattle dog and Siberian husky mix, white and tan, spayed female
