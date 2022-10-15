Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 16
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Ceedee, 11 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and tabby calico, neutered male
- Frigg, 11 weeks, domestic longhair, black, spayed female
- Logan, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Maggie, 1 year and 5 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Oakley, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Otis, 1 year and 8 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male
- Sanza, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Ullr, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray, neutered male
- Walter, 1 year and 5 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Wrangler, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Bumper, 9 months, German shepherd dog mix, tan and white, spayed female
- Cara, 1 year and 9 months, boxer and Australian kelpie mix, brown, spayed female
- Cola, 3 years, Labrador retriever and black mouth cur mix, tan and white, spayed female
- Daisy Mae, 3 years, beagle and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- Dove, 4 years, Great Pyrenees and Akbash mix, white, spayed female
- Kyra, 4 months, Siberian husky and German shepherd dog mix, tan, spayed female
- Lilo, 4 years, German shepherd dog mix, black and tan, spayed female
- Lola, 1 year and 9 months, Great Dane and bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- Ozzy, 4 years, border collie and Labrador retriever mix, black, neutered male
- Petrie, 13 weeks, German shepherd dog mix, tan and brown, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- Chicken Nugget, 2 years, red, unaltered male
- Ferrari, 2 years, brown and white, unaltered male
- Frank, age unknown, calico, unaltered male
Local
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.