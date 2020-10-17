Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 18, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BIRDIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
ENIE, no age, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
JO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
MEANIE, no age, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
MO, no age, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
Dogs
DAMAR, 1 year, rottweiler mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
HARLO, 2 years, Pembroke Welsh corgi mix, tan and white, neutered male
MARY, 8 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
RENI, 1 year 1 month, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, spayed female
SARAH, 8 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
