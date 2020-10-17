Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 18, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

News News |

Reni is a 1½-year-old, female German shepherd mix who will do best in a home with owners who have experience with insecure shepherds.
Photo from Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Cats

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BIRDIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

ENIE, no age, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

JO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

MEANIE, no age, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

MO, no age, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

Dogs

DAMAR, 1 year, rottweiler mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

HARLO, 2 years, Pembroke Welsh corgi mix, tan and white, neutered male

MARY, 8 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

RENI, 1 year 1 month, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, spayed female

SARAH, 8 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more