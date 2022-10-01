Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 2
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Boots, 6 months, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male
- Ceedee, 10 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and tabby calico, neutered male
- Ivy, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- Jewel, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Kiki, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Landon, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Logan, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Lorah, 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray, spayed female
- Maggie, 1 year and 4 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Mittens, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Oakley, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Otis, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male
- Snowflake, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
- Sonny, 6 months, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male
- Walter, 1 year and 4 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Wrangler, 7 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Bumble, 8 months, German shepherd dog mix, black and white, spayed female
- Bumper, 8 months, German shepherd dog mix, tan and white, spayed female
- Cara, 1 year and 8 months, boxer and Australian kelpie mix, brown, spayed female
- Daisy Mae, 3 years, beagle and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- Dove, 4 years, Great Pyrenees and Akbash mix, white, spayed female
- Lola, 1 year and 8 months, Great Dane and bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- Ozzy, 4 years, border collie and Labrador retriever mix, black, neutered male
- Pepper, 4 years, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female
- Sawyer, 8 years, boxer and pit bull-terrier mix, brown, neutered male
- Tango, 6 years, Shiba Inu mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Tiger, 5 years, miniature pinscher and French bulldog mix, brindle, neutered male
