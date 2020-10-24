Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 25, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

News News |

Baby is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair. He is very shy and does not play but loves to cuddle and would be a great pet for a home with other cats and dogs.
Photo from Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Cats

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BIRDIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

DEWEY, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, gold, unaltered male

ENIE, no age, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

JO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

LORELEI, 3 years, Siamese, blue point, spayed female

MEANIE, no age, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

DAISY MAY, 16 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua, tan, spayed female

DOC HOLIDAY, 2 years, German shepherd, black, neutered male

LUCAS, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male

OCTAVIA, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brown and white, spayed female

RENI, 1 year 1 month, German shepherd and Siberian husky, black and tan, spayed female

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more