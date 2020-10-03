Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 4, 2020

Batman is a 4-year-old toy Chihuahua. He's a little shy at first but warms up very quickly.

Photo from Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCO.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

CINDY LOU, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

CONNERY, 2 years, Russian blue mix, gray, neutered male

DARVIN, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

GEMINI, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, neutered male

GULLIVER, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

MARVIN, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

NESSA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

SIGMA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

AMBER, 8 months, Australian shepherd mix, black and brindle, spayed female

BATMAN, 4 years, smooth coated Chihuahua, black, neutered male

JACK, 1 year 4 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male

LOUIE, 3 years, smooth fox terrier mix, brown and white, neutered male

TILLY, 1 year 1 month, pit bull terrier, black and white, spayed female

TOBY, 1 year 1 month, Labrador retriever and boxer mix, white and tan, neutered male

TORTELLINI, 8 weeks, Australian cattle dog mix, brown and tan, spayed female

Rabbits

BURR RABBIT, 1 year 4 months, shorthair rabbit, white and black, neutered male

MAXINE, 1 year 4 months, shorthair rabbit, black, unaltered female