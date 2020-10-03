Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 4, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCO.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
CINDY LOU, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
CONNERY, 2 years, Russian blue mix, gray, neutered male
DARVIN, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
GEMINI, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, neutered male
GULLIVER, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
MARVIN, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
NESSA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
SIGMA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
Dogs
AMBER, 8 months, Australian shepherd mix, black and brindle, spayed female
BATMAN, 4 years, smooth coated Chihuahua, black, neutered male
JACK, 1 year 4 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male
LOUIE, 3 years, smooth fox terrier mix, brown and white, neutered male
TILLY, 1 year 1 month, pit bull terrier, black and white, spayed female
TOBY, 1 year 1 month, Labrador retriever and boxer mix, white and tan, neutered male
TORTELLINI, 8 weeks, Australian cattle dog mix, brown and tan, spayed female
Rabbits
BURR RABBIT, 1 year 4 months, shorthair rabbit, white and black, neutered male
MAXINE, 1 year 4 months, shorthair rabbit, black, unaltered female
