Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 11
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Angelica, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, diluted calico tabby, spayed female
- Jaslynn, 6 months, domestic shorthair, diluted calico tabby, spayed female
- Jayson, 6 months, domestic longhair, buff, neutered male
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Jolie, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Jordan, 6 months, domestic longhair, white and brown, neutered male
- Kit Kat, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
- Landon, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Logan, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Lorah, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Luka, 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
- Maggie, 1 year and 4 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Malia, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, calico, spayed female
- Miles, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- Milo, 1 year and 7 months, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male
- Mittens, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Otis, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male
- Sadie, 8 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- Snowflake, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
- Walter, 1 year and 4 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
- Bear, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, neutered male
- Bella, 8 years, beagle mix, brown, spayed female
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Bumble, 8 months, German shepherd dog mix, black and white, spayed female
- Bumper, 8 months, German shepherd dog mix, tan and white, spayed female
- Cara, 1 year 8 months, boxer and Australian kelpie mix, brown, spayed female
- Daisy Mae, 3 years, beagle and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- Dove, 4 years, Great Pyrenees and Akbash mix, white, spayed female
- Fluffy, 1 year, miniature schnauzer and poodle, gray, neutered male
- Graham, 10 years, West Highland white terrier and fox terrier – smooth mix, white, neutered male
- Honey, 4 years, vizsla mix, tan and white, spayed female
- Juneau, 5 years, Siberian husky, red and white, neutered male
- Lancelot, 11 months, boxer, brindle and white, neutered male
- Lola, 1 year and 8 months, Great Dane and bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- Ozzy, 4 years, border collie and Labrador retriever mix, black, neutered male
- Pepper, 4 years, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female
- Sam, 1 year and 7 months, rough-coated St. Bernard mix, red and white, neutered male
- Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Tiger, 5 years, miniature pinscher and French bulldog mix, brindle, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- Frank, age unknown, calico, unaltered male
- Fred, age unknown, white, unaltered male
Local
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.