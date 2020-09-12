Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 13, 2020

Irina is a 3-month-old spayed, female kitten.

Photo from Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ANNETTE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, unaltered female

ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

IRINA, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MILEY, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, spayed female

NESSA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female

SIGMA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

WAFFLES, 2 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

ELSA, 3 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

SKIP, 3 years, Australian cattle dog and Chinese sharpei mix, brown and tricolor, neutered male

SPIRIT, 10 months, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male

TRIXIE, 4 years, border terrier mix, tan, spayed female