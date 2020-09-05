Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 6, 2020

Zelda is a 7-year-old, spayed female kitty who loves human attention.

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

AJAX, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

ANGUS, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

ANNETTE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, unaltered female

ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BRINKLEY, 10 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, neutered male

CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

IRINA, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MILEY, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, spayed female

NESSA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female

ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

CAESAR, 3 years, mastiff, brindle, neutered male

SKIP, 3 years, Australian cattle dog and Chinese sharpei mix, brown and tricolor, neutered male

TRIXIE, 4 years, border terrier mix, tan, spayed female

ZUCCO, 5 months, Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, neutered male