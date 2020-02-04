Phantogram to headline Winter Dew Tour on Saturday at Copper

Phantogram, an electronica duo from New York featuring multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter, will headline Winter Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort on Saturday, Feb. 8. The free show starts at about 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy Dew Tour

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — While the Winter Dew Tour is known for its sports spectacles, it also has had thrilling concerts over the years with acts such as The Chainsmokers and OneRepublic. This year, American electronica duo Phantogram will headline the festivities Saturday, Feb. 8, at the competition’s new home at Copper Mountain Resort’s Center Village.

Phantogram features multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter. The band is known for its electronic rock, dream pop, electronica and trip hop. They’ve been part of major music festivals over the past few years, including the Wonderfront Music Festival, Coachella, Firefly and more.

The all-ages show is free, open to the public at starts at about 7:30 p.m. after the men’s snowboard streetstyle competition concludes. A fireworks display will follow the show.