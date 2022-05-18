Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood selling flower cards for scholarships

The local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood — a nonprofit that helps women achieve educational goals — is currently putting on a fundraiser for scholarships.

For a $25 donation to the sisterhood, people will receive a card redeemable for 15% off at Neils Lunceford’s garden center at 981 Adams Ave., Silverthorne. Patrons receive 12% off with credit card purchases, but landscaping projects and maintenance programs are not included.

The card is valid on purchases from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023 and can be used repeatedly. Cards can be ordered by calling chairperson Barb Cole at 970-668-1362.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.