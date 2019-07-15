Update: Widespread phone outage, including 911, caused by fiber optic cut

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:11 p.m.

BRECKENRIDGE — A widespread telephone service outage is affecting northwest Colorado, including 911 service here in Summit County.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons confirmed the cause of the outage is a broken fiber optic line somewhere between Breckenridge and Bailey. CenturyLink is aware of the issue and working to locate the break, though its location is unknown and there is no timetable to fix the problem.

The outage appears to be limited to land lines. Individuals with emergencies should try calling 911 first. If you’re unable to get through, try texting 911 with the address and nature of the emergency. Alternatively, individuals can go to their nearest police or fire station.

FitzSimons said there are five phone lines set up to the dispatch center that should be working: