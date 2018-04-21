Photo essay: Start thinking about gardening for Earth Day

The Alpine Earth Center is a passive solar building and home to Alpine Gardens, Alpine Solar Design, Summit Yoga, Namaste Massage and Do It Yourself Health. The center is currently gearing up for the summer season with a variety of plants in the greenhouse.

The outdoor gardening season in Summit is rather short, with Father's Day often marking the earliest time you can plant outside. However, in many cases, you can get a head start by planting indoors before the season begins. For tips on how to get your garden ready for the summer pick up the May/June edition of HOME magazine when it hits newsstands next month.

As the summer progresses, the Summit County Garden Club will host a number of events including the yearly garden tour on Saturday, July 28. For more information about the gardening club visit SummitCountyGardenClub.org.