Photo essay: Summit firefighters train for worst-case scenarios
Local firefighters conducted the annual on-the-ground wildfire training in the forests filled with homes along Boulder Creek near Silverthorne on June 20. Last year the training was canceled due to the Buffalo Mountain Fire. At this year’s training, the firefighters familiarized themselves with creating defensible space around homes inside a forest, preparing evacuation plans and other worst-case scenarios.
