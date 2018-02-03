Photos: 16th annual Beacon Bowl at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Two backpacks were buried in the snow in two different spots above 11,000 feet for the 16th annual Beacon Bowl event at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Saturday. The final competitors swiftly searched for them while carrying enough gear to ski, stay warm above 10,000 feet and find the hidden beacons. The fastest time in the finals was 1 minute and 52 seconds by Tim Walsh. An all-day fundraiser for the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the Beacon Bowl was developed by the A-Basin Ski Patrol. The competition challenged its competitors to find the backpacks using their beacon for searching, then a probe to detect the object while using the shovel to dig it out of up to 2 feet of buried snow. See more photos on SummitDaily.com.