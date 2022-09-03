Photos: 35th annual Great Rubber Duck Race swims down the Blue River
The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race is a longstanding Summit County tradition and fundraiser that has supported the community for over three decades. The 35th annual event happened Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 on the Blue River in Breckenridge.
