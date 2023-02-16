PHOTOS: 75 couples marry, renew vows at Loveland Ski Area this Valentine’s Day

Ken and Barbie Leach, married for 50 years, click into their skis after renewing their vows during the annual Valentine’s Day mass wedding Loveland ski area. The couple have renewed their vows at the annual event several times.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

LOVELAND SKI AREA — Seventy-five couples gathered on Valentine’s Day to marry or renew their vows in a snowy, mountaintop meadow during the annual mass wedding at Loveland Ski Area.

The couples kissed, hugged and then clicked into their skis, making tracks through freshly fallen snow glistening in rays of sunshine. For 12 partners, it was their first ski run as a married couple.

Tim and Rita Ryan have been together for seven years. They had seen the mountaintop mass wedding on television before and this year they thought “why don’t we make this happen,” Tim Ryan said, just after promising himself to Rita.

“As much as we wanted to do a wedding with friends and family, that takes too much planning and we don’t have time to do that right now,” Tim said. “So this was just perfect.”

Tim is a regular at Loveland, but Rita was on skis for the third time in her life on Valentine’s Day. “Doing something only in Colorado,” eclipsed any jitters she had about skiing into Forest Meadows to say her vows.

