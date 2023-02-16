PHOTOS: 75 couples marry, renew vows at Loveland Ski Area this Valentine’s Day
Despite blowing snow, the 32nd Annual Marry Me and Ski for Free Valentine’s Day event at Loveland Ski Area was a lovefest
The Colorado Sun
LOVELAND SKI AREA — Seventy-five couples gathered on Valentine’s Day to marry or renew their vows in a snowy, mountaintop meadow during the annual mass wedding at Loveland Ski Area.
The couples kissed, hugged and then clicked into their skis, making tracks through freshly fallen snow glistening in rays of sunshine. For 12 partners, it was their first ski run as a married couple.
Tim and Rita Ryan have been together for seven years. They had seen the mountaintop mass wedding on television before and this year they thought “why don’t we make this happen,” Tim Ryan said, just after promising himself to Rita.
“As much as we wanted to do a wedding with friends and family, that takes too much planning and we don’t have time to do that right now,” Tim said. “So this was just perfect.”
Tim is a regular at Loveland, but Rita was on skis for the third time in her life on Valentine’s Day. “Doing something only in Colorado,” eclipsed any jitters she had about skiing into Forest Meadows to say her vows.
Read the full story on ColoradoSun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.