Photos: ‘A Day for Jake’ snowboard ride day at Copper Mountain Resort

Snowboarders pose for a picture together off the top of the American Flyer lift at Copper Mountain Resort during Friday's 'A Day For Jake' snowboard ride day at Copper Mountain in honor of the late Jake Burton Carpenter, the founder of Burton Snowboards.

Chip Proulx / Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN — On Friday snowboarders from all across Summit County and beyond descended on Copper Mountain Resort to ride in honor of the lake Jake Burton Carpenter, the founder of Burton Snowboarders.

Burton Carpenter, the 65-year-old founder of Burton, died in November after complications from a second bout of cancer.

After founding Burton Snowboards in 1977, Burton Carpenter dedicated his life to snowboarding, pioneering the growth of snowboarding from a backyard hobby to a world-class sport by creating groundbreaking products, supporting a team of top snowboarders and pushing resorts to allow snowboarding.

On Friday, many snowboarders rode old and new Burton boards. The group included such pro snowboard stars as the up-and-coming teen Burton rider Jake Canter and Breckenridge local and Norwegian snowboard legend Torstein Horgmo.