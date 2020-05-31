Photos: A farewell from the Summit County Rescue Group
A longtime Summit County Rescue Group member's departure
Anticipating a quiet neighborhood walk on a Saturday morning with his wife, Niki, and dog Sapper, Andy Harris was instead stunned by a Summit County Rescue Group motorcade of vehicles that passed by with horns and sirens blaring.
Why the loud and colorful celebration? Andy has made quite an impact on Summit County since his move to Breckenridge in 2000. After 26 years as a bomb disposal expert for the Royal Engineers Airborne division in Wales and a dynamic career in the British Armed Forces, Harris joined the Summit County Rescue Group in 2008. Locals were surprised yet supportive recently when he and Niki sold the Fireside Inn in Breckenridge and announced their intention to return to the United Kingdom in order to be closer to family.
Although there may be big shoes to fill in the wake of Andy’s departure, the all-volunteer Summit County Rescue Group is always looking for new recruits. For more information, visit scrg.org.
