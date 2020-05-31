Photos: A farewell from the Summit County Rescue Group

Anticipating a quiet neighborhood walk on a Saturday morning with his wife, Niki, and dog Sapper, Andy Harris was instead stunned by a Summit County Rescue Group motorcade of vehicles that passed by with horns and sirens blaring.

Why the loud and colorful celebration? Andy has made quite an impact on Summit County since his move to Breckenridge in 2000. After 26 years as a bomb disposal expert for the Royal Engineers Airborne division in Wales and a dynamic career in the British Armed Forces, Harris joined the Summit County Rescue Group in 2008. Locals were surprised yet supportive recently when he and Niki sold the Fireside Inn in Breckenridge and announced their intention to return to the United Kingdom in order to be closer to family.

Although there may be big shoes to fill in the wake of Andy’s departure, the all-volunteer Summit County Rescue Group is always looking for new recruits. For more information, visit scrg.org.

Elliot Benson finishes a sign for Andy and Niki Harris before a surprise parade in Breckenridge on Saturday, May 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Members of the community turn out to show their appreciation for longtime member of the Summit County Rescue Group, Andy Harris with a surprise farewell parade in Breckenridge on Saturday, May 30. After 12 years of service with SCRG and 20 years as a Breckenridge resident and business owner, Andy and his wife, Niki, are returning to the United Kingdom.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Andy Harris and his wife, Niki, are surprised by a Saturday morning farewell parade in Breckenridge on May 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Niki Harris (right) is overcome with emotion as a surprise farewell parade to honor longtime Summit County Rescue Group member Andy Harris (left) takes place in Breckenridge on May 30. After 12 years of service with SCRG and 20 years as a Breckenridge resident and business owner, Andy and Niki are returning to the United Kingdom.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

The Red, White, and Blue fire department joins in the parade for Andy Harris on Saturday, May 30, in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Niki and Andy Harris wave to the procession of vehicles honoring them as a surprise farewell parade takes place in Breckenridge on May 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Mark, Elliot, and Amy Benson honk and wave during a surprise farewell parade in Breckenridge on May 30, to honor Andy Harris.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Andy Harris, a member of the Summit County Rescue Group, is surprised by a farewell motorcade in Breckenridge on Saturday, May 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Andy and Niki Harris are overcome with emotion as a surprise farewell parade in their honor takes place in Breckenridge on May 30. After 12 years of service with SCRG and 20 years as a Breckenridge resident and business owner, Andy and Niki are returning to the United Kingdom.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

A parade of vehicles surprises Niki and Andy Harris in Breckenridge on Saturday, May 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Andy Harris is emotional after being surprised with a farewell parade in Breckenridge on Saturday, May 30. After 12 years of service with SCRG and 20 years as a Breckenridge resident and business owner, Andy and Niki are returning to the United Kingdom.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Warren Matthews and Helen Rowe present Andy Harris with a farewell gift from the Summit County Rescue Group on Saturday, May 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo