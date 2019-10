"Nightmare at the Museum" delighted and haunted residents of Summit County on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum. The Summit County Coroner's Office and museum staff dressed as characters from the past, bringing Frisco's history to life with guided tours of the Frisco Cemetery, a lantern-lit museum tour, a seance, ending with the "Coroner's Zombie Ball" complete with live music at 10 Mile Music Hall.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Did you hear something go bump in the night this past Friday, Oct. 25? It may have been the spooktacular time that Summit County residents and their guests were having at “Nightmare at the Museum” and the Coroner’s Zombie Ball in downtown Frisco.

Spooky zombies haunted residents of Summit County on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum’s “Nightmare at the Museum.”

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The coroner welcomes you to take a step inside the Schoolhouse Museum. The Summit County Coroner’s Office and museum staff dressed as characters from the past, bringing Frisco’s history to life with guided tours of the Frisco Cemetery, a lantern-lit museum tour at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum, a seance, ending with the “Coroner’s Zombie Ball” complete with live music at 10 Mile Music Hall.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

A very lively party, indeed: Summit County Coroner’s Office and museum staff dressed as characters from the past for “Nightmare at the Museum” on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

This casual Friday seems a bit different: Frisco Historic Park and Museum staff were in full costume for “Nightmare at the Museum” on Friday, Oct. 25.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

A seance was performed at the Frisco Historic Park Museum’s chapel on Friday, Oct. 25, demonstrating historical techniques that may have hoodwinked grieving families out of their spare change, wanting to reconnect with their departed loved ones.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Those who were brave enough made their way to the Frisco Cemetery at Summit Boulevard and Marina Road to engage in a history lesson with costumed actors portraying those interned in the local cemetery.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Far from a frightening encounter, the Frisco Cemetery tour was an entertaining and respectful history lesson appropriate for all ages.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Summit County Coroner’s Office and museum staff dressed as characters from the past, bringing Frisco’s history to life with guided tours of the Frisco Cemetery.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Coroner’s Zombie Ball at 10 Mile Music Hall was a feast of candy and costumes.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

A zombified Horizon Line plays for the crowd at 10 Mile Music Hall during the “Coroner’s Zombie Ball.”

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

A costumed crowd enjoys music by Horizon Line at 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco at Friday, Oct. 25th’s Zombie Ball.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com