PHOTOS: A look inside Copper Mountain’s 2023 Winter Dew Tour

From Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26, Copper Mountain hosted its Winter Dew Tour, a festival combined with a snowboard and ski competition. According to the resort’s website, the tour “includes the world’s best male and female skiers and snowboarders competing in individual superpipe and streetstyle events and a calendar of fan-based activities.”

Over the three-day event, Summit County 11-year-old Patti Zhou took 2nd in the snowboard superpipe final, 16-year-old Siddhartha “Sidd” Ullah made his debut against his snowboard rivals, and Taylor Gold soared into second place in the men’s superpipe final.

Here’s a peek inside the event.