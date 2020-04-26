Photos: A socially distant prom
Summit High School students celebrate virtually on Saturday
FRISCO — Although Summit High School wasn’t able to have a traditional prom this year because of COVID-19, that didn’t stop students from coming up with unique ways to enjoy the evening on Saturday, April 25.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Education