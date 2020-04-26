Photos: A socially distant prom | SummitDaily.com
Photos: A socially distant prom

Summit High School students celebrate virtually on Saturday

Staff report
  

Despite the fact that group activities are canceled because of coronavirus, Summit High School students are determined to enjoy their prom, as pictured in a back yard in Dillon on Saturday, April 25. Dressed in glamorous attire and face masks, the swanky seniors had a good time posing for photos with their dates and friends in an effort to bring some normalcy to their year.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
FRISCO — Although Summit High School wasn’t able to have a traditional prom this year because of COVID-19, that didn’t stop students from coming up with unique ways to enjoy the evening on Saturday, April 25.

Prom queen and king Mackenna Simson and Max Bonenberger practice social distancing and pose for photos 6 feet apart in Dillon on Saturday, April 25.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Summit High School senior Breanna Roach puts on a home-made face mask before posing for prom photos at her friend’s home in Dillon on Saturday, April 25.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Audrey Anderson, left, and Jeremiah Vaille, right, hold onto an accordion of hearts to ensure they maintain 6 feet of distance between each other while celebrating the Summit High School virtual prom in Silverthorne on Saturday, April 25. Virtual proms are being held throughout the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com
Audrey Anderson reaches for a handmade bouquet of flowers as her boyfriend Jeremiah Vaille maintains 6 feet of distance between the two of them while celebrating the Summit High School virtual prom in Silverthorne on Saturday, April 25. Virtual proms are being held throughout the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com
Mackenna Simson, Breanna Roach, Logan Simson and Nicole Kimball distance themselves while posing for prom photos in Dillon on Saturday, April 25.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Twins Logan and Mackenna Simson try for some normalcy in their senior year as they take prom photos in Dillon on Saturday, April 25.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Mackenzie Westenskow, left, Levi Quandt, center, and Kaydence Murphy, right, dance outside while celebrating the Summit High School virtual prom in Dillon on Saturday, April 25. Virtual proms are being held throughout the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com
Summit High School senior Jeremiah Vaille poses for a photo with a banner at his house in Dillon on Saturday, April 25, before the students join together in a virtual prom.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
