Photos: Back to school in a bygone era
DILLON — Local “schoolmarm” Christy Nelson is dressed in a floor-length black skirt and a frilled white blouse waiting for a group of schoolchildren that historically would be separated into two lines, waiting for the first day of school at the doors of the 1883 Dillon Schoolhouse.
One-room schoolhouses once dotted the growing American landscape, numbering more than 100,000 in 1900. Of those, 400 remain today, diligently preserved by historians such as the Ladies of Dillon.
Learn more about the museum and its history by visiting the 1883 Dillon Schoolhouse, 403 LaBonte St. in Dillon.
