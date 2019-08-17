Photos: Beauty of the Breck Epic

Snowfield singletrack: Mountain bikers find their slushy, slippery lines through a massive lingering snowfield on the slopes of Mount Guyot while riding the third stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race, Guyot.

BRECKENRIDGE — In its 11th year, this past week’s edition of the Breck Epic may just have been the most beautiful backdrop yet for the annual mountain bike race.

After a long winter and wet spring, Epic riders were greeted by a picturesque, green backdrop in Summit County. There also were the wildflowers lingering up high, in bloom later than normal. And during Sunday’s first stage of the race, torrential rain pummeled riders harder than in many veteran racers’ memories.

Then there was the avalanche debris and lingering snowfields on the slopes of Mount Guyot during Tuesday’s queen stage, one where a tribe of mountain goats watched racers go by. Then, through Friday’s final finish line, high-Alpine beauty was around every corner, especially during Thursday’s Wheeler stage.

Check out some of the best scenic shots below from Breck Epic photographers Devon Balet, Eddie Clark and Liam Doran.

Screamin’ green

A mountain biker rides over a wet, rocky trail underneath thick cloud cover during Sunday’s first stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Pennsylvania Creek.

Snowfield singletrack

Mountain bikers find their slushy, slippery lines through a massive lingering snowfield on the slopes of Mount Guyot while riding the third stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Guyot.

Ascending avalanche debris

Mountain bikers hike their bikes through a portion of trail littered with lingering avalanche debris during the third stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Guyot.

Bikes and blooms

Shelley Peachell rides singletrack past some Rocky Mountain wildflowers during Sunday’s first stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Pennsylvania Creek.

Of guts and goats

A mountain biker rides past a tribe of mountain goats hanging out in front of a lush slope above tree line during Tuesday’s third stage of the Breck Epic six-day mountain bike race: Guyot.

Rocky riding

Connor Dilger rides the rocky trail above tree line during Thursday’s fifth stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Wheeler.

Pedal puddles

A mountain biker rides through a deep puddle during Monday’s second stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Colorado Trail.

Down through the deadfall

Mountain bikers ride singletrack past fallen trees during the fourth day of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Aqueduct.

Eyeing the Aspens

Jon Hunter rides a trail through a dense forest of aspens during Wednesday’s fourth stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Aqueduct.

Pristine peaks

Mountain bikers ride singletrack near at timberline, with Mount Guyot’s steep slopes in view in the background during Tuesday’s third stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race.

Bluebird biking

Hannah Finchamp concentrates while riding steep, rocky singletrack during Thursday’s fifth stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Wheeler.

Wildflowers to the win

Russell Finsterwald rides the road between wildflowers and the backdrop of snow-capped peaks en route to winning Friday’s final stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Gold Dust.

Dusty roads

Mountain bikers kick up dirt while riding singletrack during the fourth stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Aqueduct.

Tandem to the top

The Davises ride a tandem bike above the Tenmile Range’s tree line during Thursday’s fifth stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race.

Hello there

A hiker looks up to see a mountain biker racing along singletrack during Wednesday’s fourth stage of the six-day Breck Epic mountain bike race: Aqueduct.