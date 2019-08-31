Photos: Breckenridge skatepark celebrates new shade structure with Battle Royal youth skate competition
BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Recreation Center skatepark celebrated its new shade structure Saturday morning with a bowl and street competition for local youths 14 and younger.
The shade structure serves as a sort of finishing touch for the renovated skatepark by the Breckenridge Recreation Center. The renovated park was completed in October 2014 after a group of local skateboard enthusiasts proposed a renovation.
The Breckenridge Town Council approved the renovation with the caveat that after the park was built the community would fundraise for a shade structure. The community then raised $10,000.
Bowl
1. Ben Longley
2. Diego Ramos
3. Tyler Newcomer
4. Tyrn Lifgren
5. Charlie Hoehn
Street
1. Charlie Hoehn
2. Nash Martin
3. Ben Longley
4. Levi Rowe
4. Jaxon Haser
