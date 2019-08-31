Photos: Breckenridge skatepark celebrates new shade structure with Battle Royal youth skate competition

Eight-year-old Emma Litwiller is the lone girl to compete in the Battle Royal Skateboarding competition on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Breckenridge skatepark in Breckenridge, Colo.

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Recreation Center skatepark celebrated its new shade structure Saturday morning with a bowl and street competition for local youths 14 and younger.

The shade structure serves as a sort of finishing touch for the renovated skatepark by the Breckenridge Recreation Center. The renovated park was completed in October 2014 after a group of local skateboard enthusiasts proposed a renovation.

The Breckenridge Town Council approved the renovation with the caveat that after the park was built the community would fundraise for a shade structure. The community then raised $10,000.

Kids 14 and younger compete in the Battle Royal skateboarding competition Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Breckenridge skatepark.

Reagan Keane competes in the Battle Royal skateboarding competition Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Breckenridge skatepark.

2019 Breckenridge Skatepark ‘Battle Royal’ Bowl

1. Ben Longley

2. Diego Ramos

3. Tyler Newcomer

4. Tyrn Lifgren

5. Charlie Hoehn Street

1. Charlie Hoehn

2. Nash Martin

3. Ben Longley

4. Levi Rowe

4. Jaxon Haser

JJ Hyon, from left, Emma Hyon, Collin Hyon, Tricia Hyon, Jay Beckerman, Gregg Davis, Jason Smith and Steve Rosenthal celebrate the dedication of the new shade structure at the Breckenridge Recreation Center skatepark Saturday.

