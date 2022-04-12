PHOTOS: Breckenridge Ski Resort co-founder Trygve Berge celebrates 90th birthday on mountain
Trygve Berge, co-founder of Breckenridge Ski Resort, spent the afternoon on the mountain Monday, April 11, in honor of his 90th birthday. Hosted by the resort and Breckenridge Tourism Office, the event began with a Champagne toast at the Vista Haus on Peak 8, followed by a ski down Four O’Clock to the Riverwalk Center for cake and other festivities.
