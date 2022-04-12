 PHOTOS: Breckenridge Ski Resort co-founder Trygve Berge celebrates 90th birthday on mountain | SummitDaily.com
PHOTOS: Breckenridge Ski Resort co-founder Trygve Berge celebrates 90th birthday on mountain

Jefferson Geiger
  

Trygve Berge skis at Breckenridge Ski Resort Monday, April 11, to celebrate his 90th birthday. Berge co-founded the resort that is celebrating its 60th season.
Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort

Trygve Berge, co-founder of Breckenridge Ski Resort, spent the afternoon on the mountain Monday, April 11, in honor of his 90th birthday. Hosted by the resort and Breckenridge Tourism Office, the event began with a Champagne toast at the Vista Haus on Peak 8, followed by a ski down Four O’Clock to the Riverwalk Center for cake and other festivities.

Trygve Berge participates in a Champagne toast for his birthday party at the Vista Haus on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 8 on Monday, April 11.
Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort
Breckenridge Ski Resort co-founder Trygve Berge, right, is presented with a replica of his trail sign at his birthday party at the Vista Haus on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 8 on Monday, April 11.
Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort
People gather at the Vista Haus on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 8 on Monday, April 11, for Breckenridge Ski Resort co-founder Trygve Berge’s birthday party.
Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort
People pose with Breckenridge Ski Resort co-founder Trygve Berge for his birthday party at the Vista Haus on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 8 on Monday, April 11.
Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort
Breckenridge Ski Resort co-founder Trygve Berge, center, leads a group down the mountain on Monday, April 11.
Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort

 

