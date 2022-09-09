Photos: Cemetery Trail Fire sparks on Thursday, Sept. 8 above the Summit County Archery Range
Around 10 p.m. last night on Thursday, Sept. 8, firefighters responded to a small wildfire above the Summit County Archery Range. As of 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, the fire was about an acre in size and hemmed in on all sides by containment lines, Adam Bianchi with the Dillon Ranger District reported.
Crime and Public Safety
